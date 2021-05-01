Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

