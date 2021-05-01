FairCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $66.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004736 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00113247 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

