Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 74.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $104,383.94 and approximately $483.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.13 or 0.00873102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.89 or 0.08451531 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

