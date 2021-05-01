FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Declares $0.11 Dividend

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. 198,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.