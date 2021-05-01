Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,824,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 8,127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,634,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FNMA stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.31 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

