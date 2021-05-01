Feellike (FLL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,304.52 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

