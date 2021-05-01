Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $50.22 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

