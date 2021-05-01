Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

