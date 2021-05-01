Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday.

FRRVY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

