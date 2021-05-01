Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Independent Order of Foresters

Independent Order of Foresters lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

