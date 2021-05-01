Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

