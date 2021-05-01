Filecash Hits Market Cap of $14.49 Million (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Filecash has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $328,123.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00285397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.01 or 0.01136352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.00717886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.81 or 0.99772218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

