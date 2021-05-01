Financial Survey: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) versus Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47% Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93%

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyrusOne and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.96 $41.40 million $3.63 20.06 Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 14.15 $860.00 million $5.69 33.23

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than CyrusOne. CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyrusOne and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 1 6 7 0 2.43 Crown Castle International 0 3 11 0 2.79

CyrusOne currently has a consensus price target of $82.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $187.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats CyrusOne on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

