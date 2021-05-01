FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 2,427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,093.0 days.

Shares of FCBBF remained flat at $$17.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

