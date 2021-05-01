FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 2,427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,093.0 days.
Shares of FCBBF remained flat at $$17.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
