FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.87 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.87 million and $10.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 108% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001840 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,785,302 coins and its circulating supply is 233,491,948 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

