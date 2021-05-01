FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $82.93 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $82.93 million and $31.10 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001811 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,600,482 coins and its circulating supply is 233,293,844 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

