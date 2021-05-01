Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Reaches $136.20 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.53 or 0.00020064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $136.20 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,454.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.84 or 0.05083710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $988.83 or 0.01721050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00470758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.90 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.89 or 0.00579389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00076435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00441228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,814,663 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

