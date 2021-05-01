First American Trust FSB Acquires 30,267 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,645,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

