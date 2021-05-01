First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

