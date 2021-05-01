First American Trust FSB Buys 20,972 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

