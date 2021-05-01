First American Trust FSB Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

