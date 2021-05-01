First American Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 2,946,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,921. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

