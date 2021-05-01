First American Trust FSB Has $5.32 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

