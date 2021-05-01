First American Trust FSB Has $8.41 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.40. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

