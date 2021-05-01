First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.08. 3,817,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,201. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

