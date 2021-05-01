First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 8,806,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

