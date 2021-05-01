First American Trust FSB Sells 19,421 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.