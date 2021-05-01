First American Trust FSB Takes $3.27 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.72. 477,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,770. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

