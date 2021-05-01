First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declares $0.18 Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 49,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

