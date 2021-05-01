First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Up 50.4% in April

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCRD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 143,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

