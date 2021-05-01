First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 63,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,481. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.