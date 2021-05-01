First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.80% of First Financial Northwest worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

FFNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

