First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,192. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26,945.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

