First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is PFG Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

PFG Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.