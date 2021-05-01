First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.43 and last traded at $100.63. Approximately 150,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 490,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18.

