First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $23.51 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

