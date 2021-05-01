First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 534,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 409,938 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 769.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 274,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 118,713.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 228,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 227,930 shares in the last quarter.

FTGC stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.