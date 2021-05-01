First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 69,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,126. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 220,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

