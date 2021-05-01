First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.85 and last traded at $107.00. 42,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 96,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.22.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.