First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.