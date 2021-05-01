First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Increased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 564,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

