First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.32 and last traded at $57.32. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.