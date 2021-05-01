First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $68.24. Approximately 36,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 11,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.10.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.