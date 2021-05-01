First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.68 and last traded at $73.75. 1,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66.

