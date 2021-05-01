First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

