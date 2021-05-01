FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

FGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FGP opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

