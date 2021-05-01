Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $6.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 32,382 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

