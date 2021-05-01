Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

