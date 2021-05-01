Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 180,345 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of BHP Group worth $553,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $72.76. 2,202,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.