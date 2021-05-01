Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 183,849 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,849 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Chevron worth $610,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.07. 13,729,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.